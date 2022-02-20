Here’s how exercise can help prevent cancer

If someone told you that staying active could reduce your chances for 13 types of cancer, including breast, lung, bladder, and kidney cancer, would that get your attention?
In a 2016 Journal of the American Medical Association review, that’s exactly what they concluded. And the easiest form of exercise that almost all of us can do is walking. After all, walking is just great for us. It gives us energy to complete our life tasks, strengthens bones and muscles, reduces stress and helps us maintain a healthy weight.
In a three-year study looking at physical activity and the proportions of cancer published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, researchers from Emory University and the American Cancer Society concluded that we could possibly have 46,000 less cases of cancer annually by getting five hours of physical activity a week. That’s about 43 minutes a day.
In this study, the researchers used a measurement called P.A.F. (population attributable fraction) to see which cancers are more likely with inactivity. The cancer most tied to inactivity was stomach cancer. And, of course, the numbers were different from state to state with the Southern states reporting less activity compared to more active states in the Mountain West region. Hey fellow Southerners, we have got to do better!
Because moderate exercise is known to amp up our immune system, which can in turn fight disease, it seems like we should all be following this guidance — especially because of COVID. When we exercise, our blood flow increases, our immune cells head out into our circulation to do their jobs. If those immune cells are heading out to do their jobs daily, it’s beneficial for all of us. So, if we try to get 43 active minutes a day, then we have a better chance of overcoming disease or preventing it altogether.
But it is also worth mentioning that exercise helps our mental health too. The payoff is we sleep better and feel happier when we take charge of our health. When you need a mood booster, exercise is always the best answer. Even when you just have to force yourself to do it. One thing is for sure: You won’t regret getting up off that couch to go exercise, but more than likely you will regret skipping it.
Disease is a very complicated subject with many different angles and origins. If moderate exercise can slow down, stop or even prevent cancer, high blood pressure or diabetes, why is exercising even an option? I have said it before, but I wish doctors would prescribe exercise instead of so much medicine. If you are just starting out, try small goals that are easily reachable so that you feel accomplished. Find an exercise that you really enjoy. If you can find other people who enjoy it too, even better. It will be way harder to stop if someone expects you to be there. Take control of your health before it takes control of you. Or before it is too late.
Ann Angell is a certified instructor and personal trainer. She is fitness director for the YMCA of Calhoun County. Her “Fitness over 50” column appears the third weekend of each month.