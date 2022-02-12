HEART TO HEART: February is Heart Health Month

Last Friday was National Wear Red Day to bring awareness to women’s heart health. Even though Lynn Rice admits to forgetting to wear red that day, she is passionate about encouraging other women to pay attention to their heart health.
As a member of the Board of Directors of CAST (Community Actors Studio Theatre), an active participant in the music ministry at Parker Memorial Baptist Church and “Mimi” to five grandchildren, Lynn’s days are quite busy and hectic. When she began to experience occasional burning sensations in her chest, she wasn’t overly concerned. She didn’t think it was anything serious until she awoke one morning to arm pain.
She texted her doctor, Margaret Davenport. “Can I stop in and let you take a look at something?”
When she explained her symptoms, she was encouraged to go to the hospital’s emergency room instead.
Lynn thought that might be considered “overkill,” but Dr. Davenport explained the ER could check her troponin level. Troponins are proteins in the heart muscle. They’re released into the bloodstream when damage has occurred to the heart.
Lynn reluctantly agreed to go to the hospital where her troponin level tested normal, but an EKG did not. When there was talk of keeping her overnight for observation, Lynn and Dr. Davenport decided she should be seen by her cardiologist, Dr. Matthew Sample, with Cardiovascular Associates in Birmingham. She had established herself as a patient with him some time ago, as a precautionary measure, since heart disease runs in her family.
Lynn’s husband, Charles Rice, accompanied her to Birmingham where she was admitted to Brookwood Hospital. She awakened early the next morning to find Dr. Sample at her bedside. He had read her EKG and was recommending a transradial cardiac catheterization. It is a procedure more commonly known as a “heart cath” in which one or more catheters are passed through a blood vessel in the wrist and guided to the heart.
With everything happening so quickly, Lynn didn’t have time to dwell on frightening thoughts, or allow her anxiety to grow. As she was being prepped for the heart cath, she realized what day it was. Her granddaughter’s sixth birthday.
Lynn didn’t know what the doctor would find during the procedure, but she prayed, asking God not to let her die on that day. “Not on my Caroline’s birthday,” she said.
Patients usually stay awake for a heart cath, but are given sedatives to help them relax. In Lynn’s case, she drifted into a twilight sleep, but at some point, came awake. She was uncomfortably aware of movement inside her chest, but still feeling druggy, could only groan her displeasure. Thinking back on that moment, Lynn laughs at the memory of a male nurse bending close to her ear and whispering, “That’s just us in there.”
The procedure revealed 98 percent blockage in what is called the “widowmaker” artery. “Obviously, a biggie,” Lynn said. A tiny wire mesh tube, called a stent, was put in place to open the artery and allow blood to freely flow through.
She was released to go home the very next day, where her recovery included cardiac rehab at the Tyler Center. It consisted of supervised exercise while wearing a heart monitor.
These days Lynn admits to a sense of vulnerability. “I didn’t have any health issues, no warning of this at all,” she said. “But my heart pulled one on me. Now I feel a bit vulnerable. I’m left to wonder what else could happen.”
She also has a message for other women.
“Listen to your body and be willing to take care of it,” she said. “We women are used to taking care of everybody else, nurturing others, but we have to take care of ourselves or we won’t be able to take care of those around us.”
