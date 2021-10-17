Guess what? You can be fit even if you’re overweight

All of us have probably struggled with weight at some point. Especially as we age, we get that belly pooch or those love handles that seem to just hang around and go nowhere no matter how much we exercise. And the focus we put on that (I am talking to you, women) is a ridiculous waste of time.
It turns out if we can just accept that we are not going to look like we did when we were 25, we would be a lot better off and probably have lots more time on our hands.
What if you knew that even if you are overweight or obese but you exercise regularly, you still can lower your risk of diseases that can lead to early death. By being fit — even while overweight — we can improve our numbers for tests such as cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure.
It turns out being overweight is less important than being muscularly and cardio fit.
Many times, people focus on the weight and not the fitness — thinking that by losing the weight they can then get fit. But often the frustration of gaining and losing weight over and over for years and years causes people to give up. And this type of yo-yo dieting can cause undesirable side effects to our bodies.
Knowing that, if we flip the switch on our brain and focus on the fitness and not the weight loss, we can make great changes. If we lose weight, that’s a bonus, but just staying as active as we can and as strong as we can is the key to good health.
Glenn Gaesser, an exercise physiology professor at Arizona State University, has studied how the obese and overweight showed improvements in conditions like high cholesterol and high blood pressure after they began an exercise program — even though they may not have dropped an ounce.
Gaesser has written loads on the idea that overweight people who exercise regularly may live as long or longer than their thinner unfit friends. He takes a non-weight loss approach to getting healthy. He believes in “health at every size.”
The idea now is to train our brains that being healthy is more important than that perfect body, which no one has anyway. That shallow way of thinking has ruined many women’s self-esteem.
I believe self-esteem is one of the most important qualities we need. Untraining that thought process takes time, but is worth the effort.
Know that the walk in your neighborhood or the hike in the woods or the strength class you attend are making a difference. It may not be a difference you can see, but it is a difference you can feel and one that can help add years to your life.
Ann Angell is a certified instructor and personal trainer. She is fitness director for the YMCA of Calhoun County. Her “Fitness Over 50” column appears the third weekend of each month.