For a well-rounded workout, move through the three ‘planes of motion’

People never think about all the different ways they move in space. But the truth is our bodies move in several different planes of motion. A well-rounded workout has us moving through all these planes.
As a certified personal trainer, I think about it. When I am teaching and when I am training, I think about it.
The three planes are Sagittal, Frontal and Transverse (also called Horizontal).
Sagittal Plane: Cuts the body into left and right halves. Forward and backward movements with upper and lower body, flexion and extension.
Frontal Plane: Cuts the body into front and back halves. Side-to-side movements laterally with upper or lower body.
Transverse/Horizontal Plane: Cuts the body into top and bottom halves. Torso rotations and twisting type movements.
When I was getting my degree in exercise science and wellness, this topic was complicated to me. It is a little hard to grasp. Or at least I thought so. But it finally hit me in a kinesiology class at Jacksonville State University.
With each plane, I had to pretend a big piece of sheet glass was dividing my body. For the Sagittal Plane, the glass divided me right down the middle into right and left sides.
Then I asked myself how I would wash the glass. I realized it would be flexion and extension movements. So, in Sagittal Plane, we can do front arm raises, leg extensions and leg lifts, sit ups, hamstring curls, triceps kickbacks, running, biking and such.
In the Frontal Plane, that big sheet of glass divides my body into front of body and back of body. In order to wash that glass, I would have to move laterally. That is a grapevine, or side arm raises, leg abduction or lift, leg adduction or inner thigh lift, side bend and the like.
In the Transverse or Horizontal Plane, that piece of glass would divide my body into upper and lower parts. To wash that glass, I would have to do rotational movements like torso twists, or hip rotation. Have I lost you yet?
This really made it easy for me — and still does to this day — to understand how each plane should be incorporated into our exercise routines.
I was able to relay this understanding when I was a certification specialist for AFAA (Aerobics and Fitness Association of America), the largest certifying body for fitness instructors and personal trainers in the U.S.
I certified instructors for eight years and was able to see the lightbulb moments when the new instructors understood the importance of each plane of motion and how to identify which is which.
If we have three-dimensional strength, we are more functional than someone who just trains in one plane. Imagine someone who only runs for exercise. They are only moving in one plane. They are neglecting many other ways to move. Not good.
One example of how to add more ways to move: Instead of always doing forward lunges, add in a side lunge or even a curtsy lunge. Move in all different directions.
Make sure you are changing up your routine routinely. That is the best way to see the changes you are seeking, to stay out of the fitness ruts we sometimes find ourselves in — and to keep yourself from getting injured because of muscle imbalance.
Give it a try the next time you go to work out or take a class. Are you getting a fully balanced workout?
Ann Angell is a certified instructor and personal trainer. She is fitness director for the YMCA of Calhoun County. Her “Fitness over 50” column appears the third weekend of each month.