Five habits of healthy people

Our daily habits tell a lot about us and our wellbeing. If you ask any of your healthy and fit friends what their daily list of healthy routines are, I bet they may mention some I have listed below.
For sure, striving to be healthy should be on your list. And getting there can be as simple as making small changes such as going to bed a half-hour earlier, eating something green daily or even walking a mile a day. Here are five top changes you can make to maintain a healthy life.
1. Plan your workouts and your meals.
Get into making schedules for your workouts and stick to that schedule. It is easy to get distracted and blow off a workout, especially as the day goes on. Workout early in the day to avoid that. Meal planning is important too. Don’t blow it on the wrong foods such as pizza, fast food or sugary foods and drinks. Cooking at home is the best bet if you can, because you can control what goes into your dishes. If you don’t cook at home, you should! Learning how to cook is a great creative outlet and very rewarding to boot! Stay away from the fast food. It should be the rare exception, not the rule.
2. Avoid sitting for long periods of time.
Maybe your job requires you to sit for a good part of the day. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get up and move around every 30 minutes. Sitting is a disease. It can really affect your health if your activity level is zilch. Our bodies are meant to move. Habitual sitting can be bad for your health, can increase chances for diabetes, metabolic disease, cardiovascular disease, and it doesn’t feel good on your joints to sit too much!
3. Get on the weights!
It’s very important to be strong for overall health. Life comes at us hard, and we need to be prepared for all of it. Lifting weights can help keep our joints strong so that they can better support our bodies. Weak muscles and joints are a major contributor to falls. Not to mention the more muscle we have, the more fat we can burn at rest.
4. Hydrate!
Water makes up about 50% to 70% of your body weight. The right amount of water helps eliminate waste and keeps your body functioning properly. Water also helps to lubricate your joints and protect your tissues. The debate on how much water is everlasting, but according to the Mayo Clinic, men need about 124 ounces a day and women need about 92 ounces a day — more if you exercise and sweat.
5. Enjoy the outdoors.
There is something so invigorating about being in nature, whether it is gardening or hiking or even a stroll in the park. Being outside is a good way to clear your mind of all the non-essential daily clutter that fills our brains. Nature is a healing and peaceful place to be. We could all use a dose of that.
Adopt these small changes and put you on your schedule. In my opinion, the earlier in the day you can exercise, drink water, prep your food and other healthy habits, the less likely you are to skip them. Many of us lose motivation as the day goes on because we get tired, and we lose focus.
These habits should be year-round and focused more on feeling great — not focused so much on the scale. Overall health is the goal. And if you get a good report at your annual checkup, that is icing on the cake. Sugar-free, of course!
Ann Angell is a certified instructor and personal trainer. She is fitness director for the YMCA of Calhoun County. Her “Fitness over 50” column appears the third weekend of each month.