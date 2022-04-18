Finding motivation to work out is hard, not impossible

“Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going.” – Jim Ryun
He should know, because in 1967, he ran a mile in 3 minutes and 58.8 seconds.
Motivation is the hardest part of exercise. Not the workout itself, but just getting up and doing it. Motivation is one of those intangible things that can make or break your plans to get fit. And we all have different reasons to be motivated for exercise. Maybe its your kids or grandkids. Maybe you are trying to fit into a smaller size dress before your high school reunion. Or maybe you want to get off the meds you have found yourself on. All of these are legit, and they can motivate us to try to keep being active.
Whatever your reason, it is best to try to remember each day why you need to get up and move. Are you trying to reach a goal? Setting goals for yourself is a smart move. I like to look online or on social media for challenges I can join. Whether it is to walk X number of steps for the whole month, do X number of pushups for a month or bike X number of miles in a week. While no one is really going to know if I complete those challenges, I will know and that’s enough for me. I also feel lucky to be surrounded by loads of people who feel the same way I do about exercise and what motivates us. That is what I love about group fitness. As we tackle a few types of challenging classes together week after week, we feel closer to the people who are in those classes with us. They are instant motivation to me. And everyone is on the same page, which really helps. They believe what I believe when it comes to the motivation to exercise. You will only regret the days you can’t find that motivation, not the days that you did!
The like-minded people you surround yourself with is a huge part of the motivation puzzle in my book. Another important puzzle piece is to find an activity you really enjoy. Otherwise, you may lose your motivation if you aren’t getting some enjoyment out of it. That activity may be walking or hiking while listening to podcasts or audiobooks. You may love to dance or do Zumba or lift weights. And if you can find a variety of things to do and find a pal who can motivate you, that’s even better.
To get motivated, define your “why.” That will steer you through the days when you don’t feel up to it. Then set some goals that are attainable and write them down. Maybe a monthly goal or even a weekly goal. Look online for some challenges you may be interested in doing. Social media is full of ideas. Then try to grab someone you can do all this with. They can hold you accountable when your motivation lags. Competition to finish earlier and to do more may be what motivates you. No matter how you accomplish these goals, remember this: If you miss a workout, don’t beat yourself up about it. Do better tomorrow. If you are in a funk and just don’t feel like it, then maybe that workout is just the thing to bring you out of the funk. Remember that feeling you feel when you accomplish your goals, and your workout is over? Keep that in the back of your mind. And then give yourself a high five!
Ann Angell is a certified instructor and personal trainer. She is fitness director for the YMCA of Calhoun County. Her “Fitness over 50” column appears the third weekend of each month.