Exercise is also good for your wallet

I am going to give you two words that should make you want to exercise.
Healthcare costs.
They are constantly skyrocketing and there is not much we can do to stop that, it seems. But on our end, we can somewhat control our doctor visits and disease risks by taking better care of ourselves.
Anything we can do physically will lessen our need to visit the doc. A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that “patients with heart disease who did moderate to vigorous physical activity for 30 minutes at least five times a week saved an average of more than $2,500 in annual healthcare costs,” according to Reuters.
In one PubMed study that correlated medical costs to the inactivity of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota subscribers, it was determined that almost “12% of depression and anxiety and 31% of colon cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis and stroke cases were attributable to physical inactivity. Heart disease was the most expensive outcome of physical inactivity within the health plan population, costing 35.3 million in 2000.”
That’s huge. All this matters because according to the CDC, 1 in 2 people are living with chronic diseases or problems. And the statistics on how many of us are physically active are dismal.
In my opinion, video games and fast food are two of the most negative things to happen to the last few generations. The CDC says that physical movement could prevent 1 in 15 cases of heart disease, 1 in 12 cases of diabetes, 1 in 8 cases of breast cancer and 1 in 8 cases of colorectal cancer. That is worth a look for sure.
Even if you feel like it may be too late for you, it is not.
As we age, the problems caused by the normal factors of aging only become more exaggerated by not moving. Have you ever noticed that the less you move the more your joints hurt? Our bodies are designed to move.
If you know in your heart you need to be doing something but don’t know where to start, start small and increase in small increments. Walk around the block to start.
Track what you do each day, then try to outdo yourself on the next workout. I find a little competition with myself works as well as competing with others.
Or reach out and join others in your quest to get moving.
The magic pill is exercise — not actual pills from the doctor. If it can help your bone health, your cardiovascular fitness, prevent weight gain, improve mental health and extend your life — where do I sign up?
They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but how about the magic pill of exercise keeps the doctor away, which keeps healthcare costs down. Not as catchy, but a true statement.
Ann Angell is a certified instructor and personal trainer. She is fitness director for the YMCA of Calhoun County. Her “Fitness over 50” column appears the third weekend of each month.