Exercise is a surprising remedy for chronic pain and injury

If you are over 50, my guess is you have had some chronic pain in certain spots — like your back or shoulder — or just come-and-go pain that doesn’t seem to go away for long.
I am with you. Some days I feel great and some days all my issues flare up at once. Most of the pain I encounter is caused from accidents from my past. I have had my share. How does getting run over by a horse sound for the future of my knees or my back?
Almost everyone has stories of car wrecks, knee injuries, falls and other calamities that cause them to have chronic pain as they age. What we do after these calamities is important. Many choose not to exercise at all due to the pain they are experiencing, but what I have noticed from all my orthopedic problems is the less I do the more I hurt. That is not a scientific study, but an internal study of how exercise eases my aches and pains. Being inactive can surely lead to mobility problems as well as stiff joints and tight muscles. Being inactive can just plain hurt. So, it may be best to try to keep moving despite your injury, but you must keep some things in mind.
In your quest to stay active, never do anything that hurts. You can always exercise the part of the body that isn’t affected by the injury. If you have a knee injury, you can still work your upper body. Maybe this will give you a chance to work on an area that you have not in the past. You can also do body weight exercises and skip the weights. Body weight exercises such as squats, planks or just walking can be very effective.
You may need a mix and match approach while you are trying to get healed. Also, changing your range of movement and changing your lever length can decrease intensity dramatically. If you are lucky, you can still do your favorite exercises while adjusting that range of motion to compromise.
Taking smaller steps towards addressing your chronic issue is key. You can feel out what works for your situation as you go. Since exercise can increase pain tolerance in some individuals, I would say that’s a great reason to give it a try. Tai chi, yoga, recumbent biking and swimming are safe options for someone recovering from an injury or chronic pain. Of course, that depends on where the injury is and making sure the injured area is not compromised. Make sure you talk to your physician to get their recommendations for what you can and cannot do. And maybe they will prescribe some exercises that will help you get back to being you! In my opinion, exercise should be prescribed way more often than it is. That would be a perfect world, exercise for chronic pain and not drugs.
Remember to start slowly until you see what works and what doesn’t. And listen to your body. Even if you have chronic pain, I bet some exercise sprinkled in will make your body feel stronger and your mind feel clearer.
Ann Angell is a certified instructor and personal trainer. She is fitness director for the YMCA of Calhoun County. Her “Fitness over 50” column appears the third weekend of each month.