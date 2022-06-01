Alleviate morning stiffness with relaxing stretches

One of the joys of growing older is waking up in the morning feeling like my body is frozen. In my 60s, I have really noticed it getting worse. The good news is after doing a few easy stretches, plus the normal moving about, within about 5-10 minutes my joints feel fine and the stiffness goes away.
Our bodies do sort of freeze up while we sleep from not moving. The fluid between our joints — called synovial fluid — is produced less and less as we age. This fluid is our WD-40. We need it for our joints to move freely. Also, the connective tissue called fascia that surrounds our organs and bones becomes less pliable while sleeping. And on top of those two things, our body temperatures lower when we go to sleep, so the combination of all these things causes our joints to be stiff in the morning.
The answer to all that stiffness is to MOVE. Once you move around the house for a few minutes, it quickly subsides. If it lasts longer, you may have inflammation due to arthritis problems. But general stiffness is common as we age. Even driving for long distances or sitting at a movie theater for a long movie may have the same effect. And old injuries can make this worse. Whether you were a baseball pitcher or a long-distance runner, those joints may slow to warm up with age.
To make that transition from waking to moving, I have found that if I do a few lying down and sitting up stretches before jumping out of bed, it is so helpful. These stretches can alleviate that frozen feeling you may feel when you first wake up. Most of us instinctively do this anyway. That’s called pandiculating. And we have all seen our dogs pandiculate!
Try these easy stretches in bed first. While lying on your back, turn your bent knees side to side while keeping your shoulders down on the bed. This supine stretch can warm up the back and the hips and get that synovial fluid pumping and lubricating the back. Then do a full-length top to bottom stretch where you reach your hands over your head and pull your hands away from your head. Next, pull your knees to your chest and give yourself your first hug of the day! Now it is time to sit on the side of the bed, swing your legs forward and back to get that fluid going in your knees.
Also, some side stretching, and twisting stretches can alleviate the shoulder and back stiffness. I do a stretch that I call “backing up the car,” that mimics twisting to turn to look behind you as we did before backup cameras came along. This should make that time when your feet hit the floor a little less stiff. The benefits are getting the blood pumping, having a kind moment for your body and a tiny amount of time to think about your day.
Anything we can do to eliminate waking up feeling stiff every morning, we need to do. And if that stiffness persists, go see your doc. Without that flexibility, our mobility suffers, and we kick our day off in a not so pretty way. Make pandiculating an every morning habit to kick off your day with the best circulation and mobility.
Ann Angell is a certified instructor and personal trainer. She is fitness director for the YMCA of Calhoun County. Her “Fitness over 50” column appears the third weekend of each month.