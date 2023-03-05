A SURVIVOR'S STORY: March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

When it comes to colon cancer, Jennifer Dreyer is the first to admit that the symptoms are — “embarrassing.” So embarrassing that she kept them to herself, not even telling her husband, Mark. She was 40 years old when she noticed blood in her stool. It went on for several months. “Then it turned into a dark red stool,” she said.
When she finally did confide in someone, it was a colleague at Noland Hospital at RMC where Jennifer works as an Administrative Coordinator. “She called Dr. Eloubeidi’s office and he saw me that day,” she said. “After discussing my symptoms and history, he sent me home to prep for a colonoscopy the very next morning.” At this time, Jennifer was thinking of colitis or diverticulitis, but not cancer.
The procedure revealed a mass in her colon that pathology showed to be cancerous. Dr. Mohamad Eloubeidi ordered lab tests and a CT scan, then called Dr. Dewayne Clark. “My surgeon of choice,” Jennifer said. When she was discharged that day, her paperwork listed colon cancer as the diagnosis. “That hit me like a ton of bricks!” she said.
Further testing revealed the cancer to be Stage 3.
Jennifer’s emotions were all over the place.
“I was in shock, scared, angry, embarrassed, everything you could imagine,” she said. “I felt like death was knocking at my door. I started praying, begging for my life, for guidance and healing.”
Jennifer and Mark met with the surgeon to discuss a colon resection. “Mark asked Dr. Clark how many of these surgeries he had done,” Jennifer remembered. “He said too many to count and that I needed to act quickly.”
Surgery to remove the mass, and several inches of Jennifer’s colon, was successful, but with a painful recovery. “Dr. Clark was able to get clear margins and removed all of the cancer,” she said. But pathology revealed the cancer had spread to a lymph node which meant chemotherapy would be needed.
Dr. Clark told Jennifer about a new oncologist to the area who worked in the same office complex, Aasim Sehbai.
“Dr. Sehbai was a Godsend for me,” Jennifer said. “He’s such a kind soul, and has a heart that wants to cure all cancers. He kept me up and going through all of it.”
Sehbai ordered 12 rounds of chemo to be administered over an 8-month time frame.
“I went into fight mode pretty early on,” Jennifer said. “I had a lot of support at home and at work, but chemo was draining. I would be very fatigued and have no appetite for days. Nothing tasted right.”
During this process, what she feared the most was leaving her children. “My youngest daughter was two years old,” she said. “I felt scared I would die, leave my kids and husband.” But when the side effects of chemo were at their worst, she sometimes thought she’d rather die than go on.
When she was about halfway through the treatments, she asked Sehbai if she could stop.
“No,” he told her. “You need all twelve treatments.”
She asked if he would reduce the amount of the dosage. Again, he refused. “He would not budge!” she said. “He would not let me quit. He said, ‘we have to cure you.’”
Jennifer credits Sehbai with keeping her motivated during the days when she came in for treatment. “He would almost always feed me lunch,” she said. “He would come through and talk a while. He’d keep up with my family and address any issues or side effects I had. He is a brilliant, caring, generous doctor. I put my trust in him and Candace, Kim and the rest of his team with a lot of faith and prayers.”
Jennifer has come away from this experience with important life lessons. “It reset my priorities and what’s really important in life. My relationship with God grew stronger. Things that I once thought mattered in life, just didn’t matter anymore.”
She remembers how embarrassed she was to talk about her early symptoms and hopes other people will learn from that. “Don’t be embarrassed to seek help,” she said. “Or to get a colonoscopy. It is the best diagnostic tool for early detection.”
While Jennifer is a cancer survivor, she wasn’t the only one in her home to battle the disease. Sadly, her husband died two years ago this week from head and neck cancer.
Next week, Jennifer shares Mark’s story.
