Hard work, genuine compassion makes for a worthy Citizen of the Year winner

lori floyd

The Anniston Star ‘Citizen of the Year’ Lori Floyd (left) with The Right Place board chair Hannah Downing.

 Submitted photo

I met Lori Floyd more than 30 years ago when I joined the board of directors at the AIDS clinic in Hobson City. Lori was the receptionist there, very young and fresh out of high school, working her first real 9-to-5 job. As the years passed, she moved up the ranks, taking on more and more responsibilities.

“She was so young when she started,” said Deborah Wade, the clinic’s former executive director. “In time she took on any and every task. I told everyone Lori was the one person on staff that could step in and do everyone’s job, except for the medical doctor — and she might’ve been able to do that, too, if we had given her the opportunity!”