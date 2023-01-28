Hard work, genuine compassion makes for a worthy Citizen of the Year winner

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
I met Lori Floyd more than 30 years ago when I joined the board of directors at the AIDS clinic in Hobson City. Lori was the receptionist there, very young and fresh out of high school, working her first real 9-to-5 job. As the years passed, she moved up the ranks, taking on more and more responsibilities.
“She was so young when she started,” said Deborah Wade, the clinic’s former executive director. “In time she took on any and every task. I told everyone Lori was the one person on staff that could step in and do everyone’s job, except for the medical doctor — and she might’ve been able to do that, too, if we had given her the opportunity!”