Group of women Jeep enthusiasts band together to spread kindness, offer fellowship

The name sounds a little menacing, but the Jeep Girl Mafia chapters are known for their kindness and good deeds. In and around Calhoun County, there are about 100 women who are singles, wives, moms and grandmoms. They gather to enjoy riding their Jeeps for fun and to raise money for good causes, like Harley-Davidson riders do. Also, they form friendships that give them an outlet to discuss their health, problems, careers and families.
“I wanted a place in our communities where women feel safe and can ask questions,” said Deborah Denise “Deedee” Kane, 47, president of the northeast Alabama chapter. “The chapter supports women and encourages them to do things themselves. We even have women who tell you how to change oil and tires on a Jeep.”