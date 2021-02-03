Greg Eats Out: Jalisco Taqueria & Grill, Oxford

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
I am not a big fan of Mexican food, however, I eat at Mexican restaurants because the rest of my family enjoys it. We have tried out the new Jalisco Taqueria & Grill, which recently opened in the old Quiznos location on Highway 78 in Oxford.
I was pleasantly surprised at the options for people who don’t necessarily prefer Mexican food. I ordered the country steak, which is a ribeye steak grilled with a baked potato and grilled veggies. I felt like I was at Longhorn Steakhouse!