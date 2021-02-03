You have permission to edit this article.
Greg Eats Out: Jalisco Taqueria & Grill, Oxford

I am not a big fan of Mexican food, however, I eat at Mexican restaurants because the rest of my family enjoys it. We have tried out the new Jalisco Taqueria & Grill, which recently opened in the old Quiznos location on Highway 78 in Oxford.

I was pleasantly surprised at the options for people who don’t necessarily prefer Mexican food. I ordered the country steak, which is a ribeye steak grilled with a baked potato and grilled veggies. I felt like I was at Longhorn Steakhouse!

