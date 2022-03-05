GREG EATS OUT: Hubbard’s Off Main in Oxford

I recently went out on a date night with my wife to Hubbard’s Off Main in Oxford. Located in the heart of downtown Oxford, Hubbard’s Off Main is a restaurant with much character — boasting its original exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, mismatched tables and dim lighting. On weekends, they provide live music, making the ambience very relaxing and laid back. They also have a full bar, and the food is served buffet-style, or you can order from the menu. I had the baked chicken breast, pinto beans, mashed potatoes and the BLT salad. The pinto beans were superb and loaded with great flavor, and my favorite food item there is the BLT salad. The salad comes pre-mixed and it is one of the best salads I have ever tasted in my life, seriously. I have also tried their hamburger steak, which is also packed with flavor. The star of the show is their homemade desserts, which are served in individual servings on the grand piano. My favorite is the banana pudding. Other menu items that are popular are starters such as the pimento cheese, chicken salad and crab cakes. Main dishes include ribeye steaks, low country chicken, chicken piccata, shrimp and grits, fried chicken and meatloaf. Sides are macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, BLT salad, pinto beans, green beans, fried okra, pasta salad and collard greens. They also serve gourmet burgers, po’ boys and philly cheesesteaks. For dessert, they have banana pudding, bread pudding and chocolate lava cake. They also offer catering and a Sunday buffet. For a full menu, go to hubbardsoxford.com/menus/
I highly recommend Hubbard’s off Main for ‘Southern dining in a historic setting,’ and I give Hubbard’s a five-star rating.