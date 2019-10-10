For 30 years, The Anniston Star has held a scary story contest called “Ghostwriters.” To celebrate the anniversary, we’re revisiting a favorite story from each of the past 30 years. From 1995, this is "Revenge” by Jon McCarty, who at the time was a 12-year-old student at Saks Middle School.
1995
'Revenge'
By Jon McCarty
It was the day before Halloween and Josh was walking home from school. He never liked walking home because he always ran into his neighbor, Brad. Brad Collins ("Brat," as Josh called him) hated Josh just as much as Josh hated him.
Josh saw out of the corner of his eye that a nearby bush was shaking. He crept towards it but suddenly something leapt out at him. "Aaaaahhh!!!" screamed Josh. From behind the bush jumped Brad, wearing a black satin mask and laughing like crazy. "You should have seen your face!!!”
Josh was mad and he could feel his face turn crimson red. He felt not only anger but also embarrassment that he had let Brad get the best of him again.
As Josh continued walking home, Brad kept making fun of him, calling him chicken.
"I am not chicken!" Josh protested angrily. "You think you're so brave! I dare you to walk across the old drainage pipe over Washaway Gully!"
Josh knew Brad would never agree, because Washaway Gully dropped off 25 feet to the river below.
Brad stopped walking and his face turned pasty white. Not about to be called "chicken," he hesitantly agreed.
The boys left the neighborhood street and followed a path through the woods towards the gully. They could hear the river overflowing with water from a distance.
When they got to the edge of the gully, they could see the pipe stretched across it. The pipe was covered with algae and even appeared to perspire with the beaded raindrops from today's' earlier showers.
Both boys stopped in front of the wire fence with the huge “DANGER” sign hanging from it.
Josh, still angry from all the teasing, shoved Brad against the fence. “Now you prove that you're not the chicken!"
Brad slowly climbed over the fence and began to walk out on the pipe. He inched his way until he had reached the middle, but then slipped on a patch of moss, lost his footing and started to fall!
Brad grabbed frantically for the pipe and caught it with one hand. He screamed for Josh to help him.
Josh tried to move his body but he was frozen by fear.
Brad's fingers, one by one, lost their grip and he fell into the water below. He tried to scream but water flooded into his mouth and choked him. He was rapidly swept away.
Josh ran all the way home. His heart was racing. He was covered in a cold sweat by the time he reached his door. He made a quick excuse to his mother that he felt sick and stayed in his room all night.
Josh tried the same excuse the next day but his mother forced him to go to school.
That afternoon, when Josh was walking home, he thought he saw Brad standing at the edge of the woods. A car came between them, and then Brad was gone.
Josh raced home, ran up to his room and bolted the door. He looked out the window, and Brad stood across the street, pointing an accusing finger up at him.
Slowly Brad disappeared.
Josh yanked his curtains shut, gulped hard and turned around.
Downstairs, Josh's parents heard a blood-curdling scream. They rushed upstairs and found Josh's door locked. When there was no answer, they smashed open the door.
Josh was nowhere to be found.
Lying on the bed was a soaking wet, black satin mask.