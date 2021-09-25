You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FALL HOME & GARDEN 2021
Open and shut case

Gate Builders of Wellington offers security with style

  • Comments
gates
Submitted photo

Gate Builders is a gate manufacturer located in Wellington on Highway 431. 

“Gates are pretty and add curb appeal, property value and a sense of security. In today’s world, more and more people are looking for that. Some people like them for the ‘wow’ factor, and others like them for the security.” said Alyson Orth, manager for Gate Builders.

Tags