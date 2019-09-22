There’s so much that Rachel Smith could say about being the wife of a high school football coach. It would be part explanation, part joyous affirmation, even a slight warning about the hours and the pressure, the Friday nights and the comments, mostly polite, the victories and losses and lifetime friendships made along the way.
But no one is prepared for it. It’s impossible.
“I think that if you’re the gal who expects to have your date night one night a week and if you have to have a certain amount of attention paid to you,” she said, “then it’s probably not for you.”
The Smiths — her husband is Steve Smith, head coach at Piedmont High School — belong to Calhoun County’s unofficial club of families whose lives are dictated by football schedules, practice routines and mass cookings.
Yes, mass cookings.
Steve, who’s won three state championships at Piedmont, makes breakfast and packs lunches each morning for the three Smith children. On Sundays during the season, Rachel and Steve team up for marathon sessions in the family kitchen where they make most of the coming week’s meals: lasagna, Crock-Pot meals, anything Steve can load up for the teenagers before school.
“I think Steve is different than most coaches,” Rachel said. “He comes in and helps out as needed around the house. If he sees a basket of clothes to be folded, he does that.”
There is no template for football coaches’ spouses or the roles they play. Some teach, some are stay-at-home moms, others have their own professional careers far different than their spouses’. Rachel, in fact, may have a schedule as hectic as Steve’s, since she coaches Piedmont’s softball team and their children play multiple sports.
Lauren Miller, wife of Saks High School coach Jonathan Miller, is a dermatology physician assistant in Gadsden. Lisa Smith, wife of Wellborn High School coach Jeff Smith, works as a secretary at Wellborn High. Allison Etheredge, wife of Oxford High School coach Keith Etheredge, teaches at C.E. Hanna Elementary School. Uniformity neither exists nor is required.
“To me, being a good coach’s wife, it’s a very hard role,” Lisa Smith said. “You have many lonely nights, and lots of times you have to hold your tongue, but I cherish the memories and the people we have met along the way. The kids (on the teams), they become like your kids.”
Scrubbing uniforms, bathrooms
Lisa Smith admits, however, that “in the beginning, I didn’t know if I was cut out for this.”
She grew up in Bynum and married Jeff in June 1992, not long after he graduated from Jacksonville State University and began looking for his first coaching job. It wasn’t glamorous: offensive line and strength coach at Handley High School in Randolph County.
That summer, Lisa and Jeff moved south to Roanoke.
“Roanoke is booming now,” Lisa said, “but in ’92 there was no movie theater, there was one grocery store, there was one fast-food place, I think. It was extremely isolated. Just to call home to Anniston was long distance.
I was very homesick.”
She stayed busy, though, and learned to grow into her role as the wife of a football coach in small-town Alabama. She chuckles while telling stories of scrubbing lockerroom toilets, washing uniforms and mopping stadium bathrooms — anything to help Jeff’s team. When she mentions how some of his players at Handley, Hueytown and Wellborn haven’t had parents or guardians at home to help them, or who would, her voice changes.
She hasn’t missed a game in 27 years, she said.
“People on the outside look at it like, ‘Oh, it’s the glamorous life,’” she said. “There’s so much that people don’t understand.”
Lauren and Jonathon Miller, who coaches football and basketball at Saks High, dated for six years before marrying a decade ago, she said, which gave her a taste of the time demands facing her future husband.
“It took some time getting used to, for sure,” Lauren said. “I would love to have all of his extra time be spent with me or the family, but I just had to learn that it wasn’t going to be that way. No one prepares you for the time commitment away.”
The Millers enjoy their summers, she says, because they travel with their 6-year-old son, Knox, and Jonathan has fewer responsibilities at Saks; he even gets to make dinner during those months. “The summer for us is really low key,” she says.
But here’s the surprising part: It’s not football season that strains the Millers’ time together. It’s basketball season — a grueling winter schedule that wraps around the holidays and plays games on multiple nights each week.
Football season at least has a routine: practice during the week, play on Friday nights. Basketball season is a jumbled mess.
“I would pick football season over basketball season every time,” Lauren said.
And yet, “It’s a fun life. This is our life, we love it. But let’s be honest, this is the South and these coaches are their own little celebrities themselves.”
Criticizing the coach
These coaching celebrities in the South are magnets for criticism, not all of which is constructive. It doesn’t matter that they’re not coaching in the NFL. They get earfuls for losing, for questionable play-calling, for benching — or starting — specific players. The list of fan gripes can be innumerable.
At Saks games, Lauren usually sits with a familiar group of people — wives of other coaches, for instance — and in a particular area that’s “away from the crowd. It’s helpful. I tend to not want to hear people say things.”
At Piedmont, two of Rachael Smith’s children — Sean, 18, and Sloan, 15 — are on the football team, and daughter Savannah, 13, plays two sports. The Smith family is indelibly linked to athletics at Piedmont, whose teams often are among Calhoun County’s best. But even successful coaches have critics.
“I’ve heard people say things within earshot that I think were meant for me to hear,” Rachel said. “Most of the time, I let it go. But if it ever has anything to do with Steve’s character or the character of one of our players, they hear something about it.”
Rachel estimates it’s happened only three times in their 13 years at Piedmont.
“To me, that’s crossing the line,” she said. “You have to realize that it’s a job where your husband’s actions are going to be openly criticized. He knows that. I know that. That’s just part of the job. People are going to criticize every decision you make.”
At Wellborn, Lisa Smith says she’s learned to be selective where she sits during games. “I say this with humor because I have aged, but I don’t have any friends because I’m a coach’s wife,” she said. Twenty-seven years in that role has given her a unique perspective to the rhythms and relationships between coaches and fans.
“A lot of times it’s purposeful, it’s things they won’t say to him,” she said. “People look at a coach as a thing more than as a person. They don’t see him as a person who has a wife and children, and it’s hard.”
Lisa Smith quickly adds this caveat: “Oh, there’s much more good than bad.” That was especially the case last season, when their three children — sons Jett, who played, and Judd, a Wellborn assistant coach, and daughter Leah, a cheerleader — were on the field each Friday night for the first time.
“That was a very special time,” she said. “We were always right there, all in that school together.”
Email Phillip Tutor at ptutor@annistonstar.com.