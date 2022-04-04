Wine bar to open in Anniston

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
Anniston’s favorite bartender, Kristy Farmer, is back at it again, ready to concoct everyone’s favorite cocktails. Her ‘retirement’ — short-lived as it was — gave her an opportunity to rest and reflect. “Every day is a new beginning,” she said. “And The Lush Garden is just the right place for me. It’s small and cozy and I’ll get to see all my friends again!”
Oxford residents Cotina and Courtney Stroud love to travel and experience life in different cultures. Whenever they arrive in a new land, they look for what they call the “cozy spots.” Places with a laid back atmosphere, such as coffee shops or wine bars where they can enjoy a beverage and listen to music.