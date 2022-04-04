 Skip to main content
CHEERS!

Wine bar to open in Anniston

Oxford residents Cotina and Courtney Stroud love to travel and experience life in different cultures. Whenever they arrive in a new land, they look for what they call the “cozy spots.” Places with a laid back atmosphere, such as coffee shops or wine bars where they can enjoy a beverage and listen to music. 

“Places that touch all our senses,” Cotina said. 

lush garden kristy

She’s baaaaack! 

Anniston’s favorite bartender, Kristy Farmer, is back at it again, ready to concoct everyone’s favorite cocktails. Her ‘retirement’ — short-lived as it was — gave her an opportunity to rest and reflect. “Every day is a new beginning,” she said. “And The Lush Garden is just the right place for me. It’s small and cozy and I’ll get to see all my friends again!”