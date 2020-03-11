You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UNCORKED

The wineries that survived Prohibition

Krug Napa Valley Merlot

 I have often written about Prohibition in this column. Prohibition, aka the Volstead Act or the Eighteenth Amendment, was enacted on Jan. 16, 1920. For 13 ensuing years, the sale, manufacture and transport of all beverages containing alcohol was strictly forbidden, until Prohibition was repealed on Dec. 5, 1933.

 History reveals that pre-Prohibition Americans were consuming significantly more alcohol per person than today.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...