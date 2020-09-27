Pat Kettles: Do wine bottles need ingredient labels?

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a new monthly subscription is just $.99 cents for the first 30 days. or a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the firstmonth or first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service*
Anyone having read this column over the almost 20 years of its existence knows that I like wine. I am fascinated by its history. I like wines that tell a story, hence the recent column on Nyetimber, an English sparkling wine made from grapes cultivated on the English property once owned by Henry the VIII’s fourth wife, Anne of Cleves.
I have also been known to wax nostalgic upon hearing winemakers talk about the Brix degree at which their grapes are harvested, how long they were aged on leas, how often they were stirred, punched down, filtered, and whether they were aged in new oak or old oak or a combination of both.