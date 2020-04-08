Now is a great time to open that special bottle

Subscribe to annistonstar.com for complete access to local news from The Anniston Star, The Daily Home, The Cleburne News, The News-Journal and the St. Clair Times. You can use your subscription at our website and with out mobile applications for The Anniston Star and The Daily Home.
Monthly subscriptions are just $7.99 for 30 days. Or, subscribe at $69.99 for a year and save 27% over the regular monthly price!
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
In this time of pandemic and scarcity, few things remain certain. There are many questions. Where are people storing all that toilet paper? Do stores actually still stock toilet paper? If they do, does the first person in line buy the entire truckload?
Further, should I buy stock in Georgia-Pacific, Procter and Gamble and Kimberly Clark, the top three toilet producers in America? According to the Nielsen folks, sales of this precious commodity for the week ending March 14 are showing a 213% increase over this time last year.