You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UNCORKED

Now is a great time to open that special bottle

 In this time of pandemic and scarcity, few things remain certain. There are many questions. Where are people storing all that toilet paper? Do stores actually still stock toilet paper? If they do, does the first person in line buy the entire truckload?

 Further, should I buy stock in Georgia-Pacific, Procter and Gamble and Kimberly Clark, the top three toilet producers in America? According to the Nielsen folks, sales of this precious commodity for the week ending March 14 are showing a 213% increase over this time last year.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...