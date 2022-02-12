From the vine to the bottle, Fruithurst Winery Co. makes muscadine magic

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
France and California probably come to most minds when one thinks of winemaking regions, but folks in Cleburne County are happy to remind you they make their modest contribution, too. Indeed, that’s how the town of Fruithurst got its name — the Alabama Fruit Growers and Winery Association came to the area in 1894 to create a center of grape-growing and winemaking. They bought 20,000 acres of land and recruited people, mainly northern Europeans, to work the land and plant vineyards.
Eventually supply exceeded demand, and that coupled with Prohibition put an end to the local winemaking business.
There are about 26 acres of muscadines at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama, broken down into two main varieties: red and white. The red is called a Noble variety and the white is a Carlos variety. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
There are about 26 acres of muscadines at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama, broken down into two main varieties: red and white. The red is called a Noble variety and the white is a Carlos variety. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A modified blueberry harvester is used to shake the muscadines off the plant. Muscadines don’t ripen in a cluster like grapes do, they ripen one at a time within the cluster. Brandy Johnson and Glynda Holman are shown here working with the harvester attached to a tractor driven by Matt Bell. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A modified blueberry harvester is used to shake the muscadines off the plant. Muscadines don’t ripen in a cluster like grapes do, they ripen one at a time within the cluster. Brandy Johnson and Glynda Holman are shown here working with the harvester attached to a tractor driven by Matt Bell. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A modified blueberry harvester is used to shake the muscadines off the plant. Muscadines don’t ripen in a cluster like grapes do, they ripen one at a time within the cluster. Brandy Johnson and Glynda Holman are shown here working with the harvester attached to a tractor driven by Matt Bell. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A modified blueberry harvester is used to shake the muscadines off the plant. Muscadines don’t ripen in a cluster like grapes do, they ripen one at a time within the cluster. Brandy Johnson and Glynda Holman are shown here working with the harvester attached to a tractor driven by Matt Bell. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Matt Bell drives the tractor during the picking of the muscadine berries at the start of the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Brandy Johnson dumps a load of muscadine berries into a hopper during the picking at the start of the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The bins of muscadines are loaded onto tractors and brought to the winery, where they are dumped into a crusher destemmer. It removes any ‘rachis’ — the stems and leaves — and also crushes the berries. Here, Johnny ‘Chicken’ Laminack picks up a bin full of muscadines awaiting crushing. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
After going through the crusher destemmer, muscadines for red wine are pumped into a vat and worked for three days. This fermentation process pulls the flavor and color out of the berry skins. Here, Dylan Laminack helps Coleman Giles feed the crushed berries from the vat through a hose to be pressed. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
After going through the crusher destemmer, muscadines for red wine are pumped into a vat and worked for three days. This fermentation process pulls the flavor and color out of the berry skins. Here, Dylan Laminack helps Coleman Giles feed the crushed berries from the vat through a hose to be pressed. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
After going through the crusher destemmer, muscadines for red wine are pumped into a vat and worked for three days. This fermentation process pulls the flavor and color out of the berry skins. Here, Dylan Laminack helps Coleman Giles feed the crushed berries from the vat through a hose to be pressed. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Coleman Giles stands in a huge vat of reserve muscadine berries sending them through a pipe to be pressed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Coleman Giles stands in a huge vat of reserve muscadine berries sending them through a pipe to be pressed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Coleman Giles stands in a huge vat of reserve muscadine berries sending them through a pipe to be pressed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Coleman Giles stands in a huge vat of reserve muscadine berries sending them through a pipe to be pressed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Coleman Giles stands in a huge vat of reserve muscadine berries sending them through a pipe to be pressed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Coleman Giles takes a break as he stands in a huge vat of reserve muscadine berries. Giles is sending the berries through a pipe to be pressed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Glynda Holman helps Dylan Laminack remove the top of the wine press after a batch of reserve muscadine berries were pressed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Dylan Laminack checks the wine press after a batch of reserve muscadine berries were squeezed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Dylan Laminack checks the wine press after a batch of reserve muscadine berries were squeezed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Brandy Johnson washes out the wine press after a batch of reserve muscadine berries were squeezed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Dylan Laminack shakes out a press screen as he removes what's left of the pressed berries after a batch of reserve muscadine berries were squeezed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Glynda Holman washes off a press screen after a batch of reserve muscadine berries were squeezed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Master Winemaker Dylan Laminack sweetens a test batch of wine with cane sugar and mixes it. “I think a lot of wineries use corn syrup, which is probably easier to incorporate into the wine,” he said. “But we've always used cane sugar.” Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Master Winemaker Dylan Laminack mixes cane sugar into a small test batch of reserve muscadine wine during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Master Winemaker Dylan Laminack pours a small sample of wine into a glass to taste after he put fine sugar into a test batch of reserve muscadine wine during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Master Winemaker Dylan Laminack smells a glass of reserve muscadine wine before tasting during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
When trying to decide how sweet they want the wine, Dylan takes a gallon of it, adds about a pound of sugar, stirs it in and tastes it. They try to match the taste to their wine from the previous year for flavor consistency. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Master Winemaker Dylan Laminack checks the sugar content of reserve muscadine wine using a hydrometer during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Master Winemaker Dylan Laminack checks the sugar content of reserve muscadine wine using a hydrometer during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Master Winemaker Dylan Laminack checks the sugar content hydrometer of reserve muscadine wine using a hydrometer during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Once satisfied with the taste of the test batch, they can use the hydrometer reading to determine the ratio of how much sugar needs to be mixed into a 500 or thousand-gallon vat of the wine. Here, Dylan dumps sugar into a vat of red wine and mixes it. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Once satisfied with the taste of the test batch, they can use the hydrometer reading to determine the ratio of how much sugar needs to be mixed into a 500 or thousand-gallon vat of the wine. Here, Dylan dumps sugar into a vat of red wine and mixes it. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Once satisfied with the taste of the test batch, they can use the hydrometer reading to determine the ratio of how much sugar needs to be mixed into a 500 or thousand-gallon vat of the wine. Here, Dylan dumps sugar into a vat of red wine and mixes it. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Sadie Laminack places corked bottles of reserve muscadine wine on a table to be heat sealed at the end of the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
PHOTOS: How Fruithurst Winery Co. makes muscadine wine
From the vine to the bottle, the Fruithurst Winery Co. makes muscadine magic.
1 of 55
There are about 26 acres of muscadines at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama, broken down into two main varieties: red and white. The red is called a Noble variety and the white is a Carlos variety. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
There are about 26 acres of muscadines at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama, broken down into two main varieties: red and white. The red is called a Noble variety and the white is a Carlos variety. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A modified blueberry harvester is used to shake the muscadines off the plant. Muscadines don’t ripen in a cluster like grapes do, they ripen one at a time within the cluster. Brandy Johnson and Glynda Holman are shown here working with the harvester attached to a tractor driven by Matt Bell. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A modified blueberry harvester is used to shake the muscadines off the plant. Muscadines don’t ripen in a cluster like grapes do, they ripen one at a time within the cluster. Brandy Johnson and Glynda Holman are shown here working with the harvester attached to a tractor driven by Matt Bell. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A modified blueberry harvester is used to shake the muscadines off the plant. Muscadines don’t ripen in a cluster like grapes do, they ripen one at a time within the cluster. Brandy Johnson and Glynda Holman are shown here working with the harvester attached to a tractor driven by Matt Bell. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A modified blueberry harvester is used to shake the muscadines off the plant. Muscadines don’t ripen in a cluster like grapes do, they ripen one at a time within the cluster. Brandy Johnson and Glynda Holman are shown here working with the harvester attached to a tractor driven by Matt Bell. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Matt Bell drives the tractor during the picking of the muscadine berries at the start of the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A pail of muscadine berries sit on the tractor during the picking at the start of the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Fruithurst Winery co-owner Josh Laminack loads picked muscadine berries into a bin. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Brandy Johnson dumps a load of muscadine berries into a hopper during the picking at the start of the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Muscadine berries await pressing during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Muscadine berries await pressing during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Muscadine berries await pressing during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The bins of muscadines are loaded onto tractors and brought to the winery, where they are dumped into a crusher destemmer. It removes any ‘rachis’ — the stems and leaves — and also crushes the berries. Here, Johnny ‘Chicken’ Laminack picks up a bin full of muscadines awaiting crushing. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Muscadine berries await pressing during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jessica Laminack checks the flow of white muscadine juice as they are pressed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
After going through the crusher destemmer, muscadines for red wine are pumped into a vat and worked for three days. This fermentation process pulls the flavor and color out of the berry skins. Here, Dylan Laminack helps Coleman Giles feed the crushed berries from the vat through a hose to be pressed. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
After going through the crusher destemmer, muscadines for red wine are pumped into a vat and worked for three days. This fermentation process pulls the flavor and color out of the berry skins. Here, Dylan Laminack helps Coleman Giles feed the crushed berries from the vat through a hose to be pressed. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
After going through the crusher destemmer, muscadines for red wine are pumped into a vat and worked for three days. This fermentation process pulls the flavor and color out of the berry skins. Here, Dylan Laminack helps Coleman Giles feed the crushed berries from the vat through a hose to be pressed. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Coleman Giles stands in a huge vat of reserve muscadine berries sending them through a pipe to be pressed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Coleman Giles stands in a huge vat of reserve muscadine berries sending them through a pipe to be pressed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Coleman Giles stands in a huge vat of reserve muscadine berries sending them through a pipe to be pressed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Coleman Giles stands in a huge vat of reserve muscadine berries sending them through a pipe to be pressed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Coleman Giles stands in a huge vat of reserve muscadine berries sending them through a pipe to be pressed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Coleman Giles takes a break as he stands in a huge vat of reserve muscadine berries. Giles is sending the berries through a pipe to be pressed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jessica Laminack checks the flow of red muscadine juice. It goes through a double filtration and a cold stabilization process before being sweetened. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Red muscadine juice flows after pressing the berries during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Glynda Holman helps Dylan Laminack remove the top of the wine press after a batch of reserve muscadine berries were pressed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Dylan Laminack checks the wine press after a batch of reserve muscadine berries were squeezed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Dylan Laminack checks the wine press after a batch of reserve muscadine berries were squeezed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Brandy Johnson washes out the wine press after a batch of reserve muscadine berries were squeezed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Dylan Laminack shakes out a press screen as he removes what's left of the pressed berries after a batch of reserve muscadine berries were squeezed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Glynda Holman washes off a press screen after a batch of reserve muscadine berries were squeezed during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Master Winemaker Dylan Laminack sweetens a test batch of wine with cane sugar and mixes it. “I think a lot of wineries use corn syrup, which is probably easier to incorporate into the wine,” he said. “But we've always used cane sugar.” Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Master Winemaker Dylan Laminack mixes cane sugar into a small test batch of reserve muscadine wine during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Master Winemaker Dylan Laminack pours a small sample of wine into a glass to taste after he put fine sugar into a test batch of reserve muscadine wine during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Master Winemaker Dylan Laminack smells a glass of reserve muscadine wine before tasting during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
When trying to decide how sweet they want the wine, Dylan takes a gallon of it, adds about a pound of sugar, stirs it in and tastes it. They try to match the taste to their wine from the previous year for flavor consistency. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A hydrometer gives Dylan Laminack a volumetric measurement of how much sugar is in the wine. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Master Winemaker Dylan Laminack checks the sugar content of reserve muscadine wine using a hydrometer during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Master Winemaker Dylan Laminack checks the sugar content of reserve muscadine wine using a hydrometer during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Master Winemaker Dylan Laminack checks the sugar content hydrometer of reserve muscadine wine using a hydrometer during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jessica Laminack taste a glass of reserve muscadine wine during the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Once satisfied with the taste of the test batch, they can use the hydrometer reading to determine the ratio of how much sugar needs to be mixed into a 500 or thousand-gallon vat of the wine. Here, Dylan dumps sugar into a vat of red wine and mixes it. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Once satisfied with the taste of the test batch, they can use the hydrometer reading to determine the ratio of how much sugar needs to be mixed into a 500 or thousand-gallon vat of the wine. Here, Dylan dumps sugar into a vat of red wine and mixes it. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Once satisfied with the taste of the test batch, they can use the hydrometer reading to determine the ratio of how much sugar needs to be mixed into a 500 or thousand-gallon vat of the wine. Here, Dylan dumps sugar into a vat of red wine and mixes it. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The red wine is then bottled and corked. Here, Glynda Holman bottles the wine. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Glynda Holman bottles reserve muscadine wine at the end of the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Sadie Laminack corks bottles of reserve muscadine wine at the end of the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Bottles of reserve muscadine wine await boxing at the end of the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Sadie Laminack places corked bottles of reserve muscadine wine on a table to be heat sealed at the end of the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Bottles of reserve muscadine wine at the end of the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jessica and Dylan Laminack box up bottles of reserve muscadine wine at the end of the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jessica Laminack boxes up bottles of reserve muscadine wine at the end of the wine making process at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Dylan and Jessica Laminack proudly show a sample of bottled wines that they grew and made entirely at the Fruithurst Winery in Fruithurst Alabama. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star