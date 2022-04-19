 Skip to main content
VERY VEGETARIAN
BREAKFAST, MEATLESS

Vegetarian options for the most important meal of the day

egg in a hole.jpg

Egg in a hole

 Ann Angell/Special to the Star

Breakfast is probably the easiest meal to go meatless in my book — although back in the day I did like bacon a little too much. Egg dishes and oatmeal dishes rule the breakfast table at our house. For vegans who don’t eat egg, dairy or cheeses, kudos to you, but I personally couldn’t do it. Eggs have gotten a bad rap over the years, but they are good for you in many ways. They are one of my very favorite foods. 

Eggs are high-quality protein with selenium, which protects against cell damage, choline, which helps metabolize fats and vitamin B-12, which helps make your DNA plus phosphorus — that is good for strong bones and teeth. One large egg has six grams of protein. 

frittata.jpg

Broccoli feta frittata
oatmeal.jpg

Overnight oatmeal

