HOW DO I LOVE THEE? LET ME COOK THE WAYS
It’s the great pumpkin cake

This Halloween treat is a kid-pleaser

Tucker Webb, Daily Home photographer, twebb@dailyhome.com

A month or so ago, my husband came home from the grocery store with 10 pounds of pie pumpkins. I gleefully began roasting and pureeing them, making a huge mess and a lot of noise in the process. Alton, my toddler son, noticed, of course. 

A week or so later, Alton came into the kitchen while I was cooking dinner and announced, “We gonna make pumpkin bread, Mama.” I, having never made pumpkin bread before and knowing Alton had never had it, was a little confused and a lot intrigued. As it turns out, one of his kid magazines for the month of October included a recipe for pumpkin bread, and he was very keen to try it. We got a couple of my frozen pumpkin puree portions out of the freezer to thaw and started putting together ingredients and tools.

