This football season, put a nutritious spin on game day snacks

Whether your battle cry is “War Eagle” or “Roll Tide” on football Saturdays, most of us can agree that healthy snacks are a must-have for game day gatherings.

“A movie theater-sized tub of popcorn is approximately 1,090 calories, 49 grams fat and 2,650 milligrams of sodium, and that’s without any butter,” said Sofia Sanchez, Alabama Extension specialist and registered dietitian. “It’s a great idea to include snacks that provide a range of beneficial nutrients, as well as fiber to help with satiety.”

