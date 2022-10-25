These TikTok-based sweets are perfect for tailgate parties

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Recently, I have discovered many delightful recipes on the popular TikTok app that I have incorporated into my ‘keeper’ files. Some TikTok users use the app to expand their brand or image through step-by-step videos of easy and popular recipes. Users often refer to this food-related content as “FoodTok.” It is one of the fastest ways to become a food star with some users becoming popular within 24 hours of posting a food video. Some users will accrue millions of followers by just posting a few videos. The app regularly spawns viral food crazes, such as a pasta dish with baked feta and tomatoes now known as the “TikTok Pasta.”
I am sharing two of my most favorite TikTok recipes that I have tried thus far. The first one is called “Cruffins.” On Saturdays, I enjoy cooking a large breakfast/brunch for friends and family. I wake up very early and get started on the homemade biscuits, potato casseroles and desserts. I found this recipe on TikTok, and wanted to add it to my brunch menu. It was a huge hit, and will now be on my regular rotation. It is a cross between a croissant and a muffin. Crisp and flaky on the outside while buttery soft and sweet on the inside. If you like desserts that are cinnamon and sweet, you will love these! The recipe is from TikTok user @thebakermama. She has 20,000 followers, and her website is thebakermama.com