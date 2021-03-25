The Peach Man’s peaches weathered the storm

The peach crops of Chilton County suffered little to no damage as a result of last week’s statewide storms, according to a report in The Clanton Advertiser. (At this stage of the fruit’s life, heavy winds usually aren’t a threat to knock fruit off trees, but they can break overloaded limbs.) This includes those of peach farmer Ken Easterling, known in Calhoun County as “the peach man.”
“We have had some damage in our peach orchard, but not from the storms or tornadoes,” Easterling said. “It’s from cold weather. We’ve been in limbo a little bit. Still, we’ve got somewhat of a good crop of peaches this year. As of right now, everything looks pretty good and we’re hoping to make it up that way.”