You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Peach Man cometh later this month

  • Comments

Chilton County peach farmer Ken Easterling — known in these parts as “the Peach Man” — hopes to be able to bring peaches to Calhoun County later this month, but says deliveries will be spotty because of the failure of much of his early peach crop. 

“I wish I could tell you when we’re going to bring some peaches up to Anniston, but it won’t be in any organized way because of the failure of the crop and what have you,” Easterling said. “This is three years in a row that this has happened,” he added.

Features Editor Lisa Davis: 256-235-3555.

Tags