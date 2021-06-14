The Peach Man cometh later this month

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
Chilton County peach farmer Ken Easterling — known in these parts as “the Peach Man” — hopes to be able to bring peaches to Calhoun County later this month, but says deliveries will be spotty because of the failure of much of his early peach crop.
“I wish I could tell you when we’re going to bring some peaches up to Anniston, but it won’t be in any organized way because of the failure of the crop and what have you,” Easterling said. “This is three years in a row that this has happened,” he added.