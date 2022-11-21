Spice up your Thanksgiving spread with these side dishes

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
As you are planning this year’s Thanksgiving dinner menu, you’ve probably got all of the basics covered: mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole and the dressing. However, I wanted to share a couple of different side dishes that will give you some new options to add variety to your Thanksgiving menu.
The first one is a twist on the traditional broccoli casserole that you might be accustomed to with the cheese and rice mixture. This recipe is from TikTok user Kathyquad123. I made this dish this past Easter, and it was such a huge hit with my family that we decided to add it to our holiday menu. There are many layers of flavor in this dish that your guests are sure to rave about. It starts with a rich and flavorful bechamel sauce of butter, flour, milk and chicken broth. Then, you add a bag of the Pepperidge Farm seasoned bread cubes for thickness and additional flavor. The combination of the sauce, bread cubes and broccoli makes this dish a hearty and flavorful side dish.