A TASTE OF DOWN HOME
FALL INTO COMFORT

Ring in the new season with these autumn treats

CANDY CORN BARS
Chelsea Morgan/Special to The Anniston Star

The beginning of fall is upon us, and that means it is time for some heart-warming comfort dishes. There are so many reasons to love this time of year, such as the weather. It is ideal for taking in the beautiful landscape this country has to offer, and going to a pumpkin patch to pick out the perfect pumpkin for decorating. Which brings us to one of the biggest reasons to love fall: creating some memories with your family by making fall treats. Chewy Candy Corn Nutter Butter Bars are a quick and easy treat that you can make with your family and serve at a Halloween party. If you like peanut butter, you will love these sweet-tasting treats.

I am sure you have heard the story about how chicken and dumplings, a thrifty, belly-filling dish, was born out of the Great Depression because it was a relatively quick and easy way to stretch meager scraps into a meal for a family. This story sounds logical, but it is simply not true. Dumplings — or dumpling-like foods — have been around and served with stew meat of some kind for centuries. The chicken 'n' dumplings recipe below is one that my son-in-law, Levi Gamble, created that everyone raves about when he takes it to gatherings. It is one of his most requested dishes. This recipe takes it a step further by adding evaporated milk, which makes the dumplings have a creamy texture rather than a soupy texture. His recipe also calls for homemade dumplings, but if you are short on time, you can use the frozen dumplings. Just follow the package directions for those.

