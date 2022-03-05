 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A TASTE OF DOWN HOME
LIKE MAGIC!

Master homemade biscuits with this technique passed down through generations

  • Comments
biscuits
Chelsea Morgan/Special to the Star

I have been trying for 30 years to make edible biscuits from scratch like my Maw-Maw Landers used to make when I was growing up, and I could not master it until recently. She will turn 100 years old in August, and I can remember when she would make homemade biscuits. There is truly a technique to it, and it appears that her generation made them the same way — whether it was taught by their parents or something they learned in school. 

She would begin with self-rising flour in a pink plastic bowl, which is where she kept it stored in until ready to use. She would make a well in the flour and then grab a handful of Crisco lard and put it in the well. She would then pour buttermilk in the well and then begin to turn the bowl slowly with one hand as she squished the Crisco with her other hand, all while slowly gathering in the flour from the sides of the bowl. After a short while, a perfectly formed dough would magically appear. 

Tags