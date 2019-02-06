Have you ever thought about making fudge, but then that thought quickly faded as you realized you did not have the time or the motivation to make it?
As a child, I can remember my father making his very labor-intensive homemade fudge recipe. He would stand over the stove observing the pot of liquid chocolate until it reached just the right temperature, then quickly take it off the heat and beat it with a wooden spoon for 15-20 minutes until set.
Nobody has time for that these days with our hectic schedules.
The following cake batter fudge recipe is super-easy to prepare, and you will most likely have most of the ingredients in your pantry. Although the recipe is quick and easy, it does not compromise on taste. It turns out velvety smooth and has a vibrant, festive red color.
This irresistible treat would be a great dessert to make for Valentine’s Day to impress your loved one. They will think you spent hours in the kitchen preparing it! I made this fudge for my family a couple of years ago for Valentine’s Day, and they loved it.
This recipe is so easy that you could also get your kids involved in the kitchen to help prepare it. Use a heart-shaped cookie cutter and add some Valentine’s sprinkles on top for a very festive dessert.
If you are looking for a rich hearty soup to make during these cold winter months, try this homemade She Crab Soup recipe. This soup is a cross between a bisque and a chowder. It starts with a basic roux mixture of equal parts flour and butter.
She Crab Soup can trace its roots back to the early 1900s in Charleston, S.C. According to legend, President Taft was visiting Mayor Rhett of Charleston. Mayor Rhett asked his butler to prepare a “fancier” version of a crab-and-rice soup. The butler added the orange-hued crab eggs, making the soup creamier and creating the delicacy we know today as She Crab Soup.
This soup is considered a signature dish in the coastal cities of Charleston and Savannah, Ga. The original recipe used crab roe (eggs from a female crab) to give it an orange hue, however the hot sauce in this soup gives it the hint of orange color. Don’t let all of the ingredients intimidate you into not trying this recipe. If I can make it, you can too! You will be glad you did.
Red Velvet Cake Batter Fudge
2 ½ cups Red Velvet cake mix
2 cups confectioners sugar
¼ cup milk
½ cup salted butter, cut into 8 pieces
⅔ cup white chocolate chips
2 to 3 tablespoons sprinkles to garnish
Line a 9-by-9-inch baking pan with parchment paper. In a large microwave-safe bowl, pour in cake mix, confectioners sugar, milk and butter pieces. Microwave for two minutes. Remove from the microwave and immediately begin stirring until all of the butter is melted. Fold in white chocolate chips while the mixture is still hot. Spoon mixture into prepared pan and smooth into an even layer. If using sprinkles, add them now and press down slightly. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit in the fridge for at least two hours before cutting into squares or shapes.
Homemade She Crab Soup
5 tablespoons butter
5 tablespoons all purpose flour
1 small white onion, grated
2 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and pepper to taste
2 quarts half-and-half
1 pint heavy cream
1 cup chicken broth
Dash of hot sauce
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 pound lump crabmeat, drained
2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
Melt the butter in a large stockpot over medium heat. Stir in the flour and cook for about 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Cook for about 4 minutes. Gradually whisk in the half-and-half, making sure no lumps form. Stir in the heavy cream and chicken broth. Bring to a simmer, then add the hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Cover, and simmer for about 30 minutes. Add crabmeat and simmer for another 10 minutes. Ladle into soup bowls and sprinkle with fresh chives.
Greg Morgan lives in Oxford. His food column appears the first Wednesday of each month. Contact him at gmorgan@annistonstar.com.