GREG EATS OUT: Laney's Country Cooking

Recently, while on a trip to Birmingham, I ate breakfast at a place in Leeds called Laney’s Country Cooking.

They have a buffet for breakfast and lunch, but that morning I ordered from the menu since it was almost closing time. I ordered the traditional breakfast of sausage, eggs, grits and biscuit. I added a side of gravy.