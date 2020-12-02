You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GREG EATS OUT: Beans & Greens, Gadsden

beans and greens gadsden

Beans & Greens restaurant in Gadsden.

I really enjoy eating Southern comfort food, which usually involves a buffet. On a recent Saturday night, my family and I drove up to Gadsden to eat at Beans & Greens.

I love a good salad bar, and I heard that this restaurant had a salad bar (which is hard to find currently), and I wanted to try it out.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...