Families are on the move more now than ever before, due to extra-curricular activities, religious functions, caring for aging loved ones and parents working outside of the home.
All of these things have led to many meals consumed outside of the home, rather than as the traditional family unit as we once knew it.
Here are a few benefits to reclaiming your family dinnertime at the table:
• Kids perform better in school.
• Parents are more likely to hear about a serious problem from their children.
• Helps to build parent-child relationships.
• Reduces tension in the home.
• Kids feel empowered.
• Kids are less likely to become overweight or obese.
• Kids are less likely to smoke cigarettes or marijuana, drink alcohol or take drugs.
• Everyone will tend to eat healthier.
• Helps to form better eating habits.
The more you can plan family meals, the more it will also help with your food budget.
Try to get all family members involved in deciding what’s for dinner. Encourage them to select a food item from each food group. Form your family’s plate by the guidelines for MyPlate, a website and app from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps you fill up a virtual plate with a variety of healthy foods.
Each family member can have his or her own night to select the meal, such as taco night! Include a lean protein, soft whole-wheat tortillas, tomatoes, lettuce or spinach leaves, fresh avocado, salsa, cheese, etc.
Family members can also make the time to help with some of the responsibility of getting the meal prepared, served and cleaned up. This also helps ease the load and keeps the burden from falling on just one person.
If you are not already having family dinner at the table together, start with one night a week. Add days as is fitting to your family lifestyle.
Great opportunities await you in building a strong family unit around your dinner table. September is National Family Meals Month, so go ahead and reclaim your family time!
Sheree Taylor is a regional educator for human nutrition, diet and health for the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. If you are interested in having a nutrition program in your community, contact her at 256-237-1621, 256-499-7146 or snr0010@auburn.edu.