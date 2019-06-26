Chilton County peach farmer Ken Easterling, known in these parts as “the peach man,” is planning to be in Calhoun County on Friday selling peaches and home-grown tomatoes.
Easterling will be at Regions Bank, 804 S. Quintard Ave. in Oxford, starting around 6 a.m.
If he has any peaches or tomatoes left after that, he will move to the Anniston post office, 1101 Quintard Ave., around 8:30 a.m.
The Easterling family has been driving up to sell peaches in Calhoun County for 67 years. Easterling’s father, Leon, first started coming here in 1952. The family has been the topic of many a column by George Smith, the longtime Anniston Star columnist who passed away April 9. In memory of George, we’re planning to raise a bowl of peaches and vanilla ice cream.