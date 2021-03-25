OYSTER SEASON: Meet the perfect sauce for shucking and slurping

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
Scattered thunderstorms, some locally strong to perhaps severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 57F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
March is a delightful month for a number of reasons. The cold grip of winter is loosened, the first flowers begin to bloom, we get an extra hour of daylight (supposedly). Towards the top of my personal list of wonderful things about March is that it’s a great time of year for oysters.
The first time I tried a raw oyster I was perhaps 12 years old, on a family vacation to the Florida Panhandle. My mother has long been a huge fan of oysters and my father likes them grilled, so I was offered one over lunch at a beachside restaurant and didn’t refuse.