HOW DO I LOVE THEE? LET ME COOK THE WAYS

OYSTER SEASON: Meet the perfect sauce for shucking and slurping

March is a delightful month for a number of reasons. The cold grip of winter is loosened, the first flowers begin to bloom, we get an extra hour of daylight (supposedly). Towards the top of my personal list of wonderful things about March is that it’s a great time of year for oysters.

The first time I tried a raw oyster I was perhaps 12 years old, on a family vacation to the Florida Panhandle. My mother has long been a huge fan of oysters and my father likes them grilled, so I was offered one over lunch at a beachside restaurant and didn’t refuse.

