For Calhoun County residents, food is always just a few taps or clicks away.
A booming market of restaurant food delivery services, each with their own convenient websites and smartphone apps, offers on-demand food from local lunch-wagons and chain chophouses alike.
A new, locally operated service called Jville2Go opened for business in Jacksonville recently, with an app launching last Friday. The operation joins the national service DoorDash and the Oxford-based My Mobile Waiter in offering delivery of food in Calhoun County.
Jville2Go offers delivery from several locally owned restaurants in Jacksonville, like Struts, Effina’s Tuscan Grill, Java Jolt and Nick’s Place, in addition to chain restaurants, mostly of the fast food variety. The service also offers grocery delivery from Walmart and a selection of snack items often found at convenience stores.
In Calhoun County, DoorDash offers a broader selection of national chains, with some local favorites sprinkled in.
Brent Cunningham, head of the management and marketing department at Jacksonville State University, said that food delivery services have exploded in popularity in recent years, thanks to a mixture of changing mindset and technology.
“Each generation is more and more willing to pay for the service rather than do it themselves,” Cunningham said. “It’s a mindset of a generation coupled with the technology. We would do things like change oil for ourselves, where now we pay other people. We weigh the benefits and the cost, and we’re more willing to pay the fee.”
Most regional and national services remain in larger cities, with local services, like Jville2Go, filling in the gaps where larger services haven’t yet reached.
“A nationwide brand taps the market, and smaller operations show they’re available where larger companies don’t reach,” said Cunningham.
DoorDash, which was founded in 2013 by students at Stanford University, is one of the largest delivery companies and one of the only national services to offer delivery in Calhoun County, primarily the cities of Oxford, Jacksonville and Anniston.
Grubhub, a Chicago-based major player in the food delivery market, does not offer its service anywhere in Alabama, nor does Postmates.
Waitr, which operates mostly in the Southeast, delivers to Gadsden, but has not yet expanded into Calhoun County. Uber Eats, the food-bearing offshoot of the ride-sharing service, offers a limited selection of restaurants in Oxford.
While a lot of those larger services have more overlap in more populated areas, with multiple services available, Cunningham said that is unlikely to occur in the area.
“In a smaller market like this one, it isn’t going to support the larger volume,” Cunningham said. “The market size will determine how many there are.”
Patrick Yim, a recent graduate of Jacksonville State University and driver for DoorDash, said he enjoys his job because it allows him to earn money on a flexible schedule.
”You kind of have free reign,” Yim said. “If there are schedules in your area, you can grab them up if you want to. That’s one of the main reasons I did it.”
Yim said he’s met a lot of people during his time delivering.
“The first couple of weeks, I even did a lot of deliveries to RMC, because there are a lot of nurses and doctors who can’t really leave,” Yim said. “I’ve even delivered to patients.”
“I even have elderly people who aren’t able to leave and go to restaurants,” Yim said. “They’ll tell me like, ‘I didn’t even know I could do this, but my daughter set it up.’”
“With Baby Boomers and Generation X, going out and eating was a social thing, and delivery wasn’t an option,” Cunningham said. “We kind of eased into it with pizza delivery, where people would pay for the service.”
According to Yim, a lot of customers do not tip as well for dashers as they would for traditional delivery drivers.
“When it comes to pizza delivery drivers, people will kind of tip automatically since they’re used to it,” Yim said. “People think since we’re an employee of DoorDash, we don’t need it. We do get paid from DoorDash with minimums and fees, but it doesn’t always add up. A lot of the times, tips go to cover gas. If we have one or two bad orders, we’re screwed.”
For Yim, that is the only downside to a job that has earned him a living on his own terms.
“It’s a lot easier to get on and get started than I thought it would be,” Yim said. “In Alabama, there are no staff members, just drivers. You submit an application and train on your own.”
At least, Yim said, before the service gets too popular.
“Early on, it was easy to get shifts, but now there are more and more people doing it.”