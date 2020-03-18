How do I love thee? Let me cook the ways

MUFFIN LOVE: These sweet, crunchy breakfast treats come together in a flash

Breakfast is the crown jewel of daily food rations, in my humble opinion. The list of lovely, drool-inducing breakfast foods is wonderfully lengthy, but some of those foods seem to combine all the best parts of breakfast in one dish. One food in particular combines carbs, fresh fruit and crunchy sweetness all in one, and that dish is homemade blueberry muffins.

For a long time I shied away from homemade muffins simply because I “didn’t have time” to cook them in the rushed and hectic mornings. This recipe, however, thoroughly de-legitimized that argument, as it takes about 30 minutes, including cook time, to throw together. Seriously, it takes longer for the oven to preheat than it does to mix the batter and pour it into muffin tins.

