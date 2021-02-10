You have permission to edit this article.
HOW DO I LOVE THEE? LET ME COOK THE WAYS

Love means never having to do all the cooking by yourself

s I have stated before, food is a foundational pillar of my and my husband’s relationship. From the jump, we bonded over our mutual love of good food and drink. He says my cooking is (partly) what kept him coming back to my little apartment on Leighton Avenue, and his willingness to wash dishes and carry grocery bags up a steep, narrow staircase is (partly) why I liked having him around.

Six months before we got married, we took a four-day trip to New Orleans. We stayed at a youth hostel in a tiny room with a community bathroom. We only had so much money, and we chose to eat it instead of sleep on it. We got the camping pads out of the car to put over the terrible mattresses and proceeded to spend every last dime we had with us on oysters, muffulettas, cocktails, black coffee and fantastic breakfasts. It is one of our most memorable trips.

Artichoke and Spinach dip
