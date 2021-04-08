Local farmers markets gear up for new season

After being cooped up in the house for months (whether it be from the cold or for pandemic-related reasons), it’s safe to say we’re all desperate to emerge from our houses, breathe some fresh air and experience some actual human interaction again. And there’s no better way to enjoy springtime than perusing the stalls of your local farmers market and picking out some homegrown produce. Here’s what some markets in the area have planned for the 2021 season.
Farmers Market of Jacksonville is opening this Saturday at the Pocket Park near Public Square. According to the market’s Facebook page, no vegetables will be sold yet, but they will have homemade fried pies, jams, jellies, breads, canned goods, honey, Indian fry bread, culinary vinegars, chocolate bars, lemon bars, handmade crafts, plants and more. The market will be open every Saturday until Oct. 23 from 7 a.m. to noon.