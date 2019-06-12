Jerry’s Berries
Open now. Jerry and Sheila Gilbert allow customers to pick berries for $10 a gallon. They provide buckets for picking, but ask that customers bring their own materials to carry the berries home. Open seven days a week from sun up to sun down until they run out. 1281 Dogwood Lane, Jacksonville, 256-435-4247, Jerry’s Berries Alabama on Facebook.
Bill & Faye Graham
Open now. Bill Graham asks that customers bring their own containers for taking berries home, if possible. Buckets for picking are provided. Customers can pick berries from daylight to dark, seven days a week. $10 a gallon. 3015 Alabama Highway 204, Jacksonville, 256-435-1125.
Bennett’s Blueberry Farm
Usually opens around the last week in June. Organically grown blueberries. Open 6:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. $12 a gallon for pick-your-own, $22 a gallon if they pick (call and order in advance). 535 Ellie’s Lane, Anniston, 256-236-6410, Bennett’s Blueberry Farm on Facebook.
Holmestead Farm
Open now. This 95-acre Talladega farm has a variety of summer fruits available for the picking: blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, peaches, plums, kumquats, nectarines and raspberries. The farm store offers already-picked produce (tomatoes, peas, beans, cucumbers, squash, melons, potatoes, onions, okra), as well as jams, jellies, sauces, breads and honey. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Please call first to check on availability, especially if it’s a long drive. 6582 Clay County Road 7, Talladega. 256-404-4316, holmesteadfarm.com or Holmestead Farm on Facebook.
Mae-berry Blueberry Farm
Opening mid-July. Uses natural growing practices. Open seven days a week, sunrise to sunset. $10 a gallon. Cash only. 515 Happy Hollow Road, Odenville, 205-907-4150, email N2ridin@aol.com.
Wadsworth Blueberries
Open now. U-pick berries are $12 a gallon. Buckets and bags provided. Open seven days a week, daylight until dark, weather permitting. Cash, check. Directions: Five miles south of Pell City, turn right off Highway 231 onto Easonville Road. Go ¼ mile. Turn right at “Wadsworth Farms” sign. 330 Wadsworth Road, Cropwell, 205-525-4708, Wadsworth Blueberries on Facebook.