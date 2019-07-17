As we go about our day, most of us try to make more healthy food choices than unhealthy choices, but the question is, just how good are we doing?
Lifestyle changes are easier said than done, but with knowledge, patience, prayer and discipline it can be done.
An important key to success in making healthier choices is to read your labels. Know what is in your cup or what is in the bag.
Servings (light blue highlight):
Always start with the serving size. How many servings are you really eating? On this label, a serving is 1 cup, and the servings per container is 2. Which means if you eat the entire container, you just ate enough for two people!
Check calories (red highlight):
The number of servings you eat determines the number of calories you eat. Eating too many calories can lead to obesity and other health problems. “Calories in” should be balanced with “calories out.” A sedentary lifestyle does not require as many “calories in” as an active lifestyle.
Limit certain nutrients (yellow highlight):
Eating too much Total Fat (Saturated Fat and Trans Fat), Cholesterol or Sodium can increase your risk of heart disease, some cancers and high blood pressure. It is hard to count grams throughout the day realistically, so an easier way to do it at a glance is to look at the “% Daily Value” number (purple highlight) for these ingredients. The percent you want for Fats, Cholesterol and Sodium is 5% or less.
Get enough of these nutrients (green highlight):
Things like Dietary Fiber, Vitamins and Minerals are things you want to get plenty of each day. The “% Daily Value” number (purple highlight) is based on 100% per day. Your goal here is to reach 100% in vitamins and minerals. For Fiber, Vitamins and Minerals, 20% Daily Value is considered high, and this is the number you want.
Overall, to make healthier food choices, you must read your labels to know exactly what you are getting. One tip I like to use is to eat as many foods as possible without labels each day. That would be your fresh fruits and vegetables.
Starting in 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is requiring a new Nutrition Facts label for packaged foods. The new labels are already starting to appear on some foods. The new labels are easier to read with larger print, and now include how much sugar has been added to the food, in addition to what it contains naturally.
You do not have to be great to get started, but you have to start to be great! #HealthyStrongElevated.
Sheree Taylor is a regional educator for human nutrition, diet and health for the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. If you are interested in having a nutrition program in your community, contact her at 256-237-1621, 256-499-7146 or snr0010@auburn.edu.