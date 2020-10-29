How long will food keep in the fridge during a power outage?

Your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to 4 hours during a power outage, according to the federal website FoodSafety.gov. Keep the door closed as much as possible. Discard refrigerated perishable food such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs and leftovers after 4 hours without power.
A full freezer will hold a safe temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full and the door remains closed), according to FoodSafety.gov. Food may be safely refrozen if it still contains ice crystals or is at 40°F or below, however, its quality may suffer.