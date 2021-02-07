Treat your special someone to these local Valentine’s Day goodies

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Valentine’s Day sweets from The Train Station Café in Anniston include (clockwise from top left) long-stem chocolate-dipped strawberries, mini-cheesecakes, chocolate-coated Oreos and strawberry shortcake cupcakes.
If you want to share some sweet valentine love this year, area bakeries are going all-out with wickedly delightful treats.
Smallcakes Cupcakeryin Oxford will be offering pink champagne cupcakes. “It’s a champagne and raspberry combo,” said Jason Green, who owns the bakery with his wife, Jennifer. Other cupcake flavors include strawberry, wedding cake and decadent chocolate with fudge icing. The usual daily flavors will be available as well, decorated with beautiful Valentine colors. Drop by their store at 100 Ali Way in Oxford (behind Logan’s Roadhouse) or call256-624-6470 for more information. You can also visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SmallcakesOxford.