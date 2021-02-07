You have permission to edit this article.
SWEETS FOR THE SWEET

Treat your special someone to these local Valentine’s Day goodies

train station cafe

Valentine’s Day sweets from The Train Station Café in Anniston include (clockwise from top left) long-stem chocolate-dipped strawberries, mini-cheesecakes, chocolate-coated Oreos and strawberry shortcake cupcakes.

 Submitted photos

If you want to share some sweet valentine love this year, area bakeries are going all-out with wickedly delightful treats.

Smallcakes Cupcakery in Oxford will be offering pink champagne cupcakes. “It’s a champagne and raspberry combo,” said Jason Green, who owns the bakery with his wife, Jennifer. Other cupcake flavors include strawberry, wedding cake and decadent chocolate with fudge icing. The usual daily flavors will be available as well, decorated with beautiful Valentine colors. Drop by their store at 100 Ali Way in Oxford (behind Logan’s Roadhouse) or call 256-624-6470 for more information. You can also visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SmallcakesOxford.

