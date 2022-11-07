For Thanksgiving Day, let someone else do the cooking

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Thanksgiving is only 17 days away (but who’s counting?) and if you’ve got a mind to let someone else do the cooking, two of our locally owned area restaurants will be open and ready to serve you.
Classic on Noblewill be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., offering its popular holiday brunch featuring everyone’s Thanksgiving favorites. Lots of extras, too, such as shrimp & grits, fried green tomatoes, pot-stickers, frog legs, black-eyed peas, collard greens, made-to-order omelets, desserts and much more. Cost is the same as their Sunday brunch — $35 for adults and $17.50 for ages 5 to 10. Reservations are a must. Call 256-237-5388.