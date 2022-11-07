 Skip to main content
For Thanksgiving Day, let someone else do the cooking

Thanksgiving is only 17 days away (but who’s counting?) and if you’ve got a mind to let someone else do the cooking, two of our locally owned area restaurants will be open and ready to serve you.

Classic on Noble will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., offering its popular holiday brunch featuring everyone’s Thanksgiving favorites. Lots of extras, too, such as shrimp & grits, fried green tomatoes, pot-stickers, frog legs, black-eyed peas, collard greens, made-to-order omelets, desserts and much more. Cost is the same as their Sunday brunch — $35 for adults and $17.50 for ages 5 to 10. Reservations are a must. Call 256-237-5388.