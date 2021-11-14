Eat-in or take-out: Your Thanksgiving feast awaits

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner. Whether your gathering will be big or small, you might want to let someone else do the cooking. Several of our locally-owned restaurants will be open and ready to serve all your favorite holiday dishes.
Classic on Noblein downtown Anniston will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. To commemorate the holiday, their popular brunch buffet will include traditional Thanksgiving dishes. The cost is $32 per person ($15 for children ages 5-10 and free for ages 4 and under). Reservations are required, but be warned — they’re filling fast. Call 256-237-5388.