Eat-in or take-out: Your Thanksgiving feast awaits

Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner. Whether your gathering will be big or small, you might want to let someone else do the cooking. Several of our locally-owned restaurants will be open and ready to serve all your favorite holiday dishes.

Classic on Noble in downtown Anniston will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. To commemorate the holiday, their popular brunch buffet will include traditional Thanksgiving dishes. The cost is $32 per person ($15 for children ages 5-10 and free for ages 4 and under). Reservations are required, but be warned — they’re filling fast. Call 256-237-5388.

