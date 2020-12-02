You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A TASTE OF DOWN HOME
HOLIDAY TRADITIONS

Christmas Day brunch made easy

Biscuits and gravy casserole

Biscuits and gravy casserole

 Chelsea Morgan/Special to the Star

The holidays are in full swing, Christmas is quickly approaching and I haven’t even started buying gifts yet! Nevertheless, I wanted to share a couple of recipes that are family favorites at our house on Christmas Day.

One tradition we have always had as a family is that we let the kids open up all of their gifts, then I prepare a Christmas morning brunch. We enjoy a smorgasbord of breakfast casseroles, traditional breakfast foods and, for those who like sweets, some orange and cinnamon rolls. After that, we snuggle up with a warm blanket by the fireplace, watch a movie and take an afternoon siesta until it’s time to go to the grandparents’ house and eat again!

Orange rolls

Orange rolls

Tags

Loading...
Loading...