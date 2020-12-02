Christmas Day brunch made easy

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
The holidays are in full swing, Christmas is quickly approaching and I haven’t even started buying gifts yet! Nevertheless, I wanted to share a couple of recipes that are family favorites at our house on Christmas Day.
One tradition we have always had as a family is that we let the kids open up all of their gifts, then I prepare a Christmas morning brunch. We enjoy a smorgasbord of breakfast casseroles, traditional breakfast foods and, for those who like sweets, some orange and cinnamon rolls. After that, we snuggle up with a warm blanket by the fireplace, watch a movie and take an afternoon siesta until it’s time to go to the grandparents’ house and eat again!