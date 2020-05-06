A TASTE OF DOWN HOME

GRILLING TIME: We can’t eat out, but we can eat outdoors

Burgers
Chelsea Morgan/Special to The Star

It is getting warmer outside, and with warmer weather comes outdoor grilling. Memorial Day is coming up soon, and I thought I would share a couple of recipes to try for your next backyard grilling party. Who doesn’t love a homemade grilled hamburger cooked on a charcoal grill?  Charcoal grills also get hotter than standard gas grills, and that heat is what you need to get that crisp caramelization that produces a rich, intense flavor, as well as color on the meat.

Few restaurants can capture that homemade grill flavor, but one that comes to mind is Backyard Burgers. Years ago, we had one here in town, and I visited frequently to get that “backyard burger” taste.

