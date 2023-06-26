Greg Morgan: Summer time recipes without the hassle

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
With the peak of summertime upon us, and people taking trips to the beach, I thought it would be good to share a couple of recipes that you could make to take to the beach for a mid-afternoon snack. I recently just got back from a weekend beach trip to Panama City Beach, and one of my friends, Luis Gonzalez, created this chicken salad recipe that was very light and bursting with tons of flavor that he made for our beach day lunch. This is not your traditional chicken salad recipe. It starts with a rotisserie chicken and added sweetness of the grapes & apples, and the crunch of the pecans. The homemade curry yogurt sauce is what takes this recipe to a whole new level. You can serve it on those mini croissants that you can purchase from the grocery store bakery, or eat it straight out of the bowl like I did!
No one wants to be in the kitchen heating the stove in the middle of summer, so here is an easy no-bake summer pie recipe that is perfect for any party. The recipe is from the Southern Living website, and it is called, Millionaire Pie. The pie is a creamy, fruit-filled treat that is super easy to make and comes together in ten minutes and only needs to chill in the refrigerator for about an hour before serving. The pineapple bits and chewy, sweet coconut make this pie a tropical-flavored treat. Be sure to keep extra maraschino cherries, pecans, and coconut on hand to garnish the pie when ready to serve.